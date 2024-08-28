Man, 60, found dead at foot of block at Jurong East St 32

Warning: This article contains content which some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

A 60-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 302 Jurong East Street 32 at about 3pm on Aug. 26.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed with Mothership.

Photos showed blue tent and officers nearby

A resident in the area told Mothership that they spotted a man lying motionless on a grass patch near the block.

They also saw the police setting up a blue tent over the man's body.

Photos provided by the reader also showed white tape used to cordon off the area in the vicinity of the grass patch.

Police investigating

In response to queries by Mothership, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 2:40pm on Aug. 26, 2024.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photos from Mothership reader