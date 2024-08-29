Man, 42, found dead at foot of Bendemeer Road block

Warning: This article contains content that some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

A 42-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 10A Bendemeer Road at around 12:05am on Aug. 29.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Police seen conducting investigations at estate

The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera by an onlooker.

The photos were circulated by Sgfollowsall.

According to the photos, at least 13 personnel could be seen gathered around a white sheet on a grass patch at the foot of the block.

In the caption, the onlooker added that they saw four police vehicles at the scene.

The police apparently conducted investigations until 2am before they transported the man's body onto a police vehicle, said the onlooker.

Police statement

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at the block on Aug. 29.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

