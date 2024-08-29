Man allegedly picks up lost car keys at Punggol HDB car park, unlocks car & drives off, later arrested

Two men, both aged 20, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of motor vehicle theft.

The alleged crime took place on Aug. 25 at a multi-storey car park at Block 670 Edgefield Plains, a HDB estate in Punggol.

They were arrested two days later on Aug. 27, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

Lost car key

It began with one of the men discovering a lost car key transponder near the car park.

He randomly tested the car key on nearby vehicles until he found the right one.

After he did, he unlocked it and allegedly drove it off for his own use.

The men's identities were subsequently established through follow-up investigations and police cameras, and they were both arrested.

The stolen car was also recovered.

Charged in court

One of the men will be charged in court on Aug. 29 with abetment by instigation to commit theft of a motor vehicle.

The other man is currently assisting with investigations.

For abetment by instigation to commit theft of a motor vehicle, an offender can be jailed up to seven years, and fined.

Top image from Google Maps