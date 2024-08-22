Back

Man chases & drags woman, 36, by hair at Kovan condo entrance in broad daylight

The man was also seen ripping a phone from the woman's hand before throwing it on the ground.

Amber Tay | August 22, 2024, 10:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man was seen dragging a woman by her hair at the entrance of a condominium in Kovan at 2:30pm on Aug. 20.

What happened

In the dashcam footage provided to Mothership, a woman can be seen running with a phone in her hand as a man chases her.

The man grabs her by the hair before pushing her to the ground.

Gif courtesy of Mothership reader

He then rips the phone from the woman's hand before throwing it.

The woman is shown to have her arms raised above her head before she is dragged by her hair towards the car by the man.

Gif courtesy of Mothership Reader

In another video, the woman can be heard crying out as a security guard walks over to mediate the situation.

The guard grabbed the man's arm and appeared to have said something to him.

Ignoring the guard, the man walks over to pick up his slipper, which fell when he dragged the woman.

Gif courtesy of Mothership reader

The final footage showed the woman backing away from the man as she shouted at him.

Gif courtesy of Mothership reader

The Mothership reader said the dispute ended with the woman fleeing from the car while the man retrieved the woman's belongings from the floor.

She also said the man had stared at her before driving off in the white BMW seen in the video.

"Felt very shocked and helpless"

The reader told Mothership that she felt very shocked and helpless watching the scene.

Alone in the car, she wanted to help but felt terrified as she was "small framed" and the man was very violent.

She decided to record a video to pass it on to the authorities.

She said the guard called the police after the commotion ended and that the police arrived at the scene around 3:15pm.

The Mothership reader said she hoped that the public would be aware of this incident and that she felt it was very inhumane of the man to be doing that to a woman, especially in broad daylight.

"We are only hoping to help this woman get help and justice."

The police are looking into the matter

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership:

"On Aug. 20 at about 2.40pm, the Police received a call for assistance at 7A Kovan Road. A 36-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance."

The police are looking into the matter.

Seek help for domestic violence

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, seek help by contacting the National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline. You may call 1800-777-0000 or make an online report at https://go.gov.sg/navh.

You can also read more about seeking help for domestic violence at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) website here.

The website states: "Singapore takes a serious view of violence in any form – the community and the government will step in to provide protection to victims of violence and to address the offending behaviour."

Top photo courtesy of Mothership reader

Donald Trump campaign uses Beyoncé's 'Freedom' song without permission, gets cease-&-desist from artiste

Not everybody has the freedom to use the song.

August 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

Elon Musk tweets clip of Lee Hsien Loong's take on 'wokeness', captions it 'Wisdom'

Not the first time SM Lee has been praised for his take on woke culture.

August 22, 2024, 08:44 AM

Bear opens front door of hotel in China to look for food at front desk where owner sleeps

No one was injured by the bear, said the hotel owner.

August 22, 2024, 02:59 AM

Ex-NTU researcher, 34, fined for stalking PhD student by sending 116 emails in 7 weeks

She did so even though the victim had already obtained a protection order against her.

August 22, 2024, 01:38 AM

2 taken to hospital after fire in River Valley apartment, unattended cooking the likely cause

Smoke from the fire triggered a fire alarm in the opposite building.

August 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

Upcoming Islamic college is 'major milestone' for religious education in S'pore: Mufti

He also thanked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Singapore government for their support.

August 21, 2024, 08:45 PM

Kallang's new 18,000-seater indoor arena will host more concerts & sports events

It will have a multi-purpose design to accommodate and strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle events.

August 21, 2024, 08:43 PM

S'pore to support retired athletes returning to studies after sports careers: Edwin Tong

He spoke about supporting athletes before and after they achieve their dreams.

August 21, 2024, 08:33 PM

Rabbit rescued from corridor of Bukit Timah condo allegedly after months in poop-filled cage

AVS is investigating the matter.

August 21, 2024, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.