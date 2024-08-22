Man chases & drags woman, 36, by hair at Kovan condo entrance in broad daylight

A man was seen dragging a woman by her hair at the entrance of a condominium in Kovan at 2:30pm on Aug. 20.

What happened

In the dashcam footage provided to Mothership, a woman can be seen running with a phone in her hand as a man chases her.

The man grabs her by the hair before pushing her to the ground.

He then rips the phone from the woman's hand before throwing it.

The woman is shown to have her arms raised above her head before she is dragged by her hair towards the car by the man.

In another video, the woman can be heard crying out as a security guard walks over to mediate the situation.

The guard grabbed the man's arm and appeared to have said something to him.

Ignoring the guard, the man walks over to pick up his slipper, which fell when he dragged the woman.

The final footage showed the woman backing away from the man as she shouted at him.

The Mothership reader said the dispute ended with the woman fleeing from the car while the man retrieved the woman's belongings from the floor.

She also said the man had stared at her before driving off in the white BMW seen in the video.

"Felt very shocked and helpless"

The reader told Mothership that she felt very shocked and helpless watching the scene.

Alone in the car, she wanted to help but felt terrified as she was "small framed" and the man was very violent.

She decided to record a video to pass it on to the authorities.

She said the guard called the police after the commotion ended and that the police arrived at the scene around 3:15pm.

The Mothership reader said she hoped that the public would be aware of this incident and that she felt it was very inhumane of the man to be doing that to a woman, especially in broad daylight.

"We are only hoping to help this woman get help and justice."

The police are looking into the matter

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership:

"On Aug. 20 at about 2.40pm, the Police received a call for assistance at 7A Kovan Road. A 36-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance."

The police are looking into the matter.

Seek help for domestic violence

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, seek help by contacting the National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline. You may call 1800-777-0000 or make an online report at https://go.gov.sg/navh.

You can also read more about seeking help for domestic violence at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) website here.

The website states: "Singapore takes a serious view of violence in any form – the community and the government will step in to provide protection to victims of violence and to address the offending behaviour."

Top photo courtesy of Mothership reader