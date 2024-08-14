Body of man, 55, found in toilet of Yishun HDB flat, M'sian tenant forced to move overnight

The "decomposing" body of a 55-year-old man was found in the toilet of his unit at Block 662 Yishun Ring Road at around 8:30pm on Aug. 13.

As a result, his female tenant, who comes from Malaysia, had to pack up all her belongings and move out of the flat overnight, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man's living room appeared neat and tidy

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the HDB block at around 10:30pm on Tuesday, they saw several police officers conducting investigations in the living room and bedroom of the deceased's flat.

The living room, which has an altar, appeared neat and tidy.

Some packed luggage was also placed at the door.

Tenant's relatives rushed to HDB block to pick her up

At the time, two men were seen waiting downstairs at the HDB block, reported Shin Min.

They later confirmed that they were family members of the female tenant.

One of the men, who identified himself as the tenant's uncle, said she had been living in the flat for about a year, and they rushed over to the HDB block to pick her up upon learning about her landlord's death.

While waiting, the two men also bought a flower bouquet at the opposite HDB block before returning to the scene of the incident.

Tenant finished packing 3 hours after landlord's body was found

It was only until around 12am on Aug. 14 that the tenant finally managed to pack up all her belongings and move her luggage one by one to the staircase, according to Shin Min.

She then carried her belongings downstairs by herself and loaded them onto a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

However, the tenant did not board the vehicle, and it subsequently drove off.

She declined to be interviewed when approached by Shin Min.

Deceased lived alone: neighbour

A resident who moved into the HDB block at the same time as the deceased told Shin Min that the deceased used to live with his mother and younger brother in the flat.

However, after his brother got married and his mother passed away, he had been living alone in the unit.

The resident added that the deceased's elder brother used to live in another flat on the same floor.

Statement from police

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at the HDB block on Aug. 13.

The man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

