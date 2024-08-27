S'pore guy beckons crow to follow him across road, bird obeys & rides atop his shoulder

Questions were raised about a man in Singapore who appeared to have the ability to communicate with a crow.

A video posted online showed him casually crossing a road junction and beckoning a crow to follow him.

To the amazement of the internet, the bird actually seemed to understand.

Crow whisperer

The video was taken from a vehicle that had stopped at the junction to wait out the red light.

The "crow man", as the internet came to know him, was seen making his way across the road.

A crow suddenly flew down and landed by his side.

Without missing a beat, the guy used his hand to signal the animal to follow him off the road.

The crow complied.

The video then cut to the man on the other side of the road ascending some stairs, this time with his feathered friend perched on his shoulder.

Public reacts

The man soon became dubbed "Itachi of Singapore".

For the unfamiliar, Itachi Uchiha is a character from the popular anime series "Naruto". He's pretty good with crows.

Many also debated whether the crow was acquainted with the man beforehand.

But it might not be surprising that the crow understood the man.

Crows are one of the most intelligent animals on Earth.

House crows in Singapore are capable of making their own tools to scavenge food, and can even recognise and remember human faces.

Not all crows are friendly

For some, the unlikely encounter between the man and bird brought to mind the crow situation in Singapore.

It is not uncommon to see crows attacking humans in Singapore.

According to an advisory on the National Parks Board (NParks) website, crows might be aggressive during their fledging season from May to June, during which their young learn to fly.

The parents get very protective during this period and will attack if you draw close to their young.

Other attacks might happen if they view you as having invaded their territory and they view you as a threat.

The advisory also reminds the public that crows are "grudge-holding birds", and an attack may occur if you accidentally offend one of them.

Against the law to keep crow as a pet

According to NParks, it is against the law to keep certain wildlife species as pets.

Doing so may upset the balance of the ecosystem, spread diseases, and affect Singapore's biodiversity, among other reasons.

Offenders may be prosecuted and face penalties of fines, jail terms or both.

Top images via @vespaahcik/TikTok