Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

Seri Mazliana | August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

A 40-year-old man will be charged on Aug. 22 following an alleged assault case in Geylang involving a 67-year-old man who later died.

In a news release on Aug. 21, the police said they were alerted to a fight at around 2.35pm along Geylang Road on Aug. 3, 2024.

Died in the hospital

According to early investigations, the 40-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old man.

The latter was taken to the hospital in a conscious state but later passed away due to his injuries on Aug. 19.

The 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

He will be charged on Aug. 22 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in jail and a fine or caning.

Top photos via Mothership/Canva

