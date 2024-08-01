About 18 LTA enforcement, auxiliary & police officers confront 1 man with bicycle in Bedok

A man was caught on camera facing off with more than a dozen Land Transport Authority (LTA), auxiliary and police officers in Bedok.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 209 New Upper Changi Road on Jul. 30, 2024 at 7:20pm.

A 28-year-old man was at the scene.

More than a dozen officers

In a video posted on Facebook, a man with a bicycle was seen engaged in a dispute with officers.

He was initially seen gesturing animatedly at five officers dressed in high-visibility vests and tops that had the words "LTA Enforcement" and "Auxiliary Police" on them.

The video showed more officers arriving at the scene subsequently.

It appeared that at least 13 officers had arrived at the scene at one point.

The dispute also attracted a crowd of onlookers.

Arrested

After arguing with the officers, the man then wheeled his bicycle away with the officers following him.

The video then cut to the final scene where the man was seen being subdued by at least five police officers.

According to the police, the man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mothership has reached out to LTA for more details.

