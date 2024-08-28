S'pore man, 51, locks himself in Beach Road HDB flat, police break down door to stop him from harming himself

This article contains mentions of self-harm that may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Some 50 officers from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were spotted at Block 6 Beach Road in Kallang after a 51-year-old man locked himself inside his residential unit at the HDB block at around 7:20pm on Aug. 21.

When police officers entered the flat later at 9pm, they found the man in an unconscious state.

The man was subsequently conveyed to the hospital and arrested for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

A video of the police and SCDF responding to the scene was shared on TikTok.

It showed an area adjacent to the block cordoned off, and SCDF personnel with a safety air cushion set up at the foot of the block within the cordon.

Aftermath of incident

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter arrived at the HDB Block on Aug. 22 in the afternoon, the unit's wooden door had been knocked down.

Its metal gate had been sawed open, and a bicycle chain lock had been used to lock the flat.

The interior of the flat was in disarray, according to Shin Min.

Man appeared stressed

A neighbour told Shin Min that the man and his family moved into the flat around a year ago.

The man was a friendly person who would always greet other residents, said the neighbour.

However, the neighbours also recalled seeing him appearing stressed.

Man worked two jobs

According to the neighbour, the man worked two jobs as a cleaner and food delivery rider.

On the day of the incident, the neighbour saw his wife bringing their daughter to school at around noon, but did not see him.

At around 6pm, she saw several formally dressed men in front of the family's unit.

"At first, I thought they were his family members, and they left after chatting for a bit. However, soon after, many police officers suddenly arrived at the unit," recounted the neighbour.

Another witness added that after the police entered the flat, the man was carried downstairs on a stretcher by paramedics while his wife and daughter stood along the corridor.

"The police subsequently brought the mother-daughter pair inside the unit and chatted with them until midnight," shared the witness.

Statement from police

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed in a statement that they received a call for assistance on Aug. 21.

"As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command, and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident," the statement read.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top images via Shin Min Daily News