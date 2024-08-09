Man, 25, arrested for public nuisance on SIM campus

A 25-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance on Aug. 6 at the Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM) campus in Clementi.

Videos of the incident, which circulated on social media platform Xiaohongshu, show a crowd observing as officers made the arrest.

The incident appears to have occurred during an event.

The video posted on Xiaohongshu shows two police officers holding onto the arm of the 25-year-old as they escorted him off the premises.

The man could be heard shouting: "I am a student... I am not leaving! Get away from me!"

Police investigations ongoing

According to the police, they received a call for assistance around 3:35pm on Aug. 6 at 461 Clementi Road, where SIM is located.

An SIM spokesperson confirmed with The Straits Times that the man is a student, and he is currently admitted to the Institute of Mental Health for further evaluation.

Top image 小王/Xiaohongshu