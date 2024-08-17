3 PMAs on fire at Admiralty Link: Man, 41, arrested, lighter & fire starters seized

The police have arrested a 41-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property.

On Aug. 15, at about 2:10am, the police were alerted to a case of fire at the void deck of a residential block located along Admiralty Link where eight bicycles and three Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) were burnt.

Through follow up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man, Chua Teck Sheng, and arrested him on Aug. 16.

A lighter and a box of fire starters, which the man had purportedly used to commit the offence, were seized as case exhibits.

Chua was charged in court on Aug. 17 with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

The offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage carries an imprisonment term up to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine.

Chua is in remand and his case will be heard on Aug. 23.

Background

The fire, which occurred during the wee hours of the morning at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link, resulted in the evacuation of 35 residents from the block.

Photos circulating online showed the extent of the blaze.

PMAs and bicycles parked at the ground floor were burnt.

The exterior walls of the second and third floor units above the burned area were charred with black soot.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished the fire using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

The residents were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & Mothership reader