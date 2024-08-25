Back

Man, 29, arrested for attempted housebreaking an office building in CBD

He allegedly used a metal rod to tamper with the unit entrance and roller shutter.

Hannah Martens | August 25, 2024, 05:26 PM

Events

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 24 for attempted housebreaking of an office building near the Central Business District.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police were alerted to a case of attempted housebreaking at an office building along 36 Robinson Road.

The security alarm of an office was triggered, and tampering marks were found on the entrance and roller shutter of the unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an unknown man had allegedly used a metal rod to tamper with the unit entrance and roller shutter.

When the security alarm was triggered, the man reportedly fled and hid inside one vacant unit on another floor.

With the aid of images from CCTVS, security officers eventually found the man's hiding place.

The man opened the door upon the arrival of police officers and was arrested at the scene.

The metal rod was recovered and seized.

Photo via SPF

The man will be charged in court on Aug. 26 with attempted housebreaking.

If found guilty, the man could face up to 10 years and a fine.

Top photos via SPF & Google Maps

