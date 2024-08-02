Man, 26, arrested for suspected involvement in cases of mischief by fire in Yishun

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of cases of mischief by fire with the intention to cause damages to properties.

The police were alerted to a case of fire on Jul. 25, 2024, where discarded items at a staircase landing of a residential block along Yishun Street 11 were set on fire.

The incident was followed by two other similar cases of mischief by fire at the same residential block.

Culprit identified

The culprit was identified on Jul. 31, 2024, by officers from the Woodlands Police Division following ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

A lighter, which was purportedly used to set the fire, was seized as a case exhibit.

Will be charged in court

The 26-year-old man will be charged in court on Aug. 2, 2024, with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

If convicted, the man could be jailed for up to seven years and also be liable to a fine.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force