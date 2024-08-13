Back

M'sian woman proves her love for mala tang, goes to restaurant with IV drip attached

Dedication.

Keyla Supharta | August 13, 2024, 03:21 PM

How far are you willing to go to satisfy that food craving?

A recent Facebook post showed the extent that one girl in Malaysia is willing to go to satisfy her cravings— even in sickness and in health.

Comes to eat mala tang with IV drip

The social media post was posted by a mala tang restaurant located in Sutera Mall, Johor Bahru.

The post shows a photo of a girl donning a grey hoodie and choosing her mala tang ingredients in Cuan Yue Mala Tang restaurant.

Standing next to her is a woman wearing a black dress, looking on as the other girl chose her ingredients.

What stands out in the picture, however, is the fact that the woman in the grey hoodie appears to be still receiving a transfusion, with the woman in the black dress holding onto the IV drip.

Image via 汆悦麻辣烫 /Facebook.

"Thank you for your love for the restaurant. Even with an IV drip, you came to eat the restaurant's mala tang. We wish you good health and a speedy recovery," the restaurant wrote.

Reactions

Many commenters were amused by the girl's dedication to mala tang.

One commenter asked jokingly if it was possible to inject the mala soup directly into the body.

Screenshot via 汆悦麻辣烫 /Facebook.

Another commenter, incredibly, had a photo of a similar situation.

He shared a photo of a man going to a fast food restaurant while still being hooked to an IV drip as well.

Screenshot via汆悦麻辣烫 /Facebook.

Screenshot via Shao Heng/Facebook.

