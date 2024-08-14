M'sia woman moving house rents lorry to bring her 100 cats along

It was one furry feline after the other with no end in sight.

The clowder of cats, reportedly 100 of them, were seen in cages of different sizes and were being loaded onto a lorry.

The curious sight was recorded and posted on TikTok by @m.dan_22 on Aug. 10, who said they were recording a video of their neighbour taking all of her furry companions from Ipoh to her new house in Kedah.

The cats appeared calm during the moving process. Litter boxes and feeding bowls were also seen inside the cages.

True cat lover

At the time of writing, the TikTok video has been viewed at least 145,300 times.

Many commenters praised the woman for not abandoning any of her cats behind while she was moving to a new city.

More impressively, according to the TikTok user, the woman remembers all the cats by name— from the youngest kitten all the way to the oldest cat.

"The true meaning of a cat lover, treating all (of the cats) like family, not a single one is left behind," one commenter wrote.

TikTok user @m.dan_22 jokingly wrote that they asked the woman to share two cats with them, but the woman took all of the cats with her.

Top image via @m.dan_22/TikTok.