M'sian singer Nidza Afham, 23, found dead near river after going for a run & becoming uncontactable

The cause of his death is still being determined.

Seri Mazliana | August 16, 2024, 02:53 AM

Malaysian singer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar was found dead on Aug. 14 after he was reported missing in Klang, Malaysia.

According to Malaysia English-language newspaper Malay Mail, the singer, otherwise known as Nidza Afham, reportedly went for a run by himself at the Sultan Suleiman Stadium on Aug. 13.

His body was later found near Klang River at Jalan Tepi Sungai, Sungai Kolok at 7pm on Aug. 14.

Became uncontactable

Nidza first made his singing debut on Malaysian reality TV show "I Can See Your Voice 3" in 2020.

He later released his first single "Ternyata Bukan Aku" in 2021.

He gained fame after his YouTube cover of Indonesian band D'Masiv's song "Rindu Setengah Mati" went viral in 2020 and garnered seven million views to date.

According to Malay Mail, quoting South Klang district police chief Cha Hoong Fong, Nidza had left his home in Bandar Puteri at 7:54pm via a ride-hailing service.

His girlfriend had called his mobile phone at 9:04pm, but he was uncontactable.

His last location at 11:53pm showed that he was at Kota Bridge, near the Klang Royal City Council.

His family then filed a missing person's report on Aug. 14 at 4:22am.

A family member identified Nidza's body when it was found the next day, and his sister also confirmed that his cash and debit card were missing from his wallet.

His body was later sent to Shah Alam Hospital for an autopsy.

No injuries found in autopsy: Malaysia police

In a media statement shared on Facebook, Selangor police said an autopsy had been carried out on Nidza's body on Aug. 15 from 11am to 3pm.

The cause of his death is still pending laboratory investigation.

No physical injuries were found.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the police will be investigating the case as a sudden death report.

