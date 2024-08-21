M'sian man's head severed from body in fatal freak road accident after leaving Tuas Checkpoint to go home

A Malaysian man riding home on his motorcycle from Singapore on Monday, Aug. 19 died following a fatal road accident that severed his head.

Balakrishnan Marimutu, 31, was travelling along the Malaysia side of the Second Link after leaving the Tuas Checkpoint to his home in Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru when the accident occurred, China Press and Oriental Daily reported.

He reportedly lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

Marimutu suffered from severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Photos of the accident circulated online, showing Marimutu's head beside his body.

Investigation ongoing

Marimutu was working as a safety, life-saving, and firefighting equipment supplier in Singapore.

His body was sent to the Johor Bahru General Hospital for an autopsy.

Iskandar Puteri district police deputy Mohammad Azlan said that the incident is being investigated under the Road Traffic Act 1987 for dangerous and reckless driving causing death.

