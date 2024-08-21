Back

M'sian man's head severed from body in fatal freak road accident after leaving Tuas Checkpoint to go home

He was riding home from Singapore when the accident occured.

Keyla Supharta | August 21, 2024, 11:21 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysian man riding home on his motorcycle from Singapore on Monday, Aug. 19 died following a fatal road accident that severed his head.

Balakrishnan Marimutu, 31, was travelling along the Malaysia side of the Second Link after leaving the Tuas Checkpoint to his home in Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru when the accident occurred, China Press and Oriental Daily reported.

He reportedly lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

Marimutu suffered from severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Photos of the accident circulated online, showing Marimutu's head beside his body.

Investigation ongoing

Marimutu was working as a safety, life-saving, and firefighting equipment supplier in Singapore.

His body was sent to the Johor Bahru General Hospital for an autopsy.

Iskandar Puteri district police deputy Mohammad Azlan said that the incident is being investigated under the Road Traffic Act 1987 for dangerous and reckless driving causing death.

Top image via China Press and Oriental Daily

M'sia Airlines Melbourne-KL flight MH128 forced to land in Alice Springs due to technical issue

An engine reportedly stalled.

August 21, 2024, 03:19 PM

'We're a traditional Asian society, very modern in many ways, but a little bit behind the curve': Indranee Rajah on why govt increased parental leave

For the mothers and fathers.

August 21, 2024, 02:47 PM

Charlie Puth performing in S'pore on Dec. 10, presale begins on Aug. 27

You take up every corner of my mind.

August 21, 2024, 01:55 PM

Tour bus ran over foot of woman, 69, at Beach Rd, driver gets 8 months' jail & suspended licence

The victim had to go for five operations.

August 21, 2024, 12:17 PM

North Korean soldier crosses border to defect to South Korea

The authorities are investigating how the defection took place.

August 21, 2024, 11:54 AM

Someone in Yishun called police on getai show

The organisers said they complied with all rules and regulations.

August 21, 2024, 11:05 AM

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin, whose daughter is the current PM, has royal defamation case hearing postponed to July 2025

The court is also expected to deliver its ruling next year.

August 21, 2024, 11:00 AM

Hit-&-run: Driver leaves scene at CTE after car hits another car causing it to skid across road

A motorcycle and another car managed to slow down in time.

August 21, 2024, 10:41 AM

Jennifer Lopez, 54, files for divorce from Ben Affleck, 51, after 2 years of marriage

End of Bennifer 2.0.

August 21, 2024, 10:17 AM

Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

There's also a rodeo bull!!!!

August 21, 2024, 10:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.