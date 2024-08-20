M'sia numerologist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman 5 times to 'save her from bad luck'

Warning: This article contains content which some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

A numerologist in Malaysia allegedly sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman five times between November 2023 and April 2024, after claiming that she was "seriously haunted by bad luck" and the only way to save her was to "have sexual intercourse with him".

The woman, surnamed Lin (transliteration), was also asked to obey the numerologist because this was the only way she could "get rid of the gong tau (hex) and black magic in her body", reported China Press.

Additionally, the numerologist called her "God's child" and his "soulmate", warning her that if they do not end up together, she would face dangers and even lose her life.

"I had rejected him multiple times previously, but he kept threatening me and intimidating me, making me feel very stressed and traumatised physically and mentally. Eventually, I did not want to be used or deceived anymore, so I left him and alerted the police," said Lin.

Lin shared her traumatising experience at a press conference on Aug. 17, along with two other alleged victims of the numerologist: a 21-year-old male surnamed Chen (transliteration) and a 22-year-old female surnamed Bei (transliteration).

Numerologist active for years, garnered over 60 followers: victims

At the press conference, the three victims said the numerologist had been active for at least three years since 2021 and had been promoting his "business" on social media.

The numerologist allegedly said he held the title of Datuk and that he was familiar with geomancy and numerology.

He also claimed to be "a psychic capable of conversing with the three realms" and an "omnipotent God who achieved greatness".

The numerologist would also tell those who approach him that he could tell and change their fortunes, as well as rid them of bad luck, gong tau (hex), and black magic, recounted the victims.

However, to improve their situations, those who approach him would need to "follow his instructions completely".

If they did not surrender themselves to the numerologist, he would allegedly start guilt-tripping them or even threatening them, claiming that they would face punishment from heaven or even death.

Over the years, he had apparently garnered more than 60 followers, said the victims.

Asked Chen to help buy S$150,000 sports car

Chen shared that he got acquainted with the numerologist through the other victim, Bei, his then-girlfriend, in November 2023.

As his career experienced a downturn at the time, Chen wanted to seek some guidance from the numerologist and asked the latter to improve his situation.

He said he also took up a two-day course on investing in virtual currencies taught by the numerologist out of interest, which cost him RM4,688 (S$1,400).

However, soon after, the numerologist, who could not get a loan from the bank, directed Chen to help buy a Porsche 981 sports car worth over RM500,000 (S$149,378) to "drive away Chen's bad luck".

The numerologist also warned Chen that he would suffer from serious illness and end up in the intensive care unit (ICU).

His family would also go bankrupt if he did not complete this "fate-changing test", recounted Chen.

Crafted a contract between Chen and deities

To incentivise Chen, the numerologist allegedly crafted a contract between Chen and the deities, adding that the deities would intervene in Chen's difficulties once the contract was signed.

"I would also need to listen to the numerologist, as he was an 'omnipotent God' that achieved greatness. I was also directed to buy a Buddha amulet that cost over RM10,000 (S$2,984)," said Chen.

However, after Chen found out that the numerologist was unable to get a loan from any banks due to his poor credit history and informed the numerologist that he couldn't be of help, the numerologist "threatened" Chen again to get him to to follow his directions.

In the end, Chen gave his Volkswagen MK8 car, which he had just bought a year before, to the numerologist as a "mortgage".

"However, when I asked for my car back under the pretext that the bank needed to tow it away, I found out many of its parts and equipment were damaged, costing me more than RM50,000 (S$14,938)," lamented Chen.

Manipulated Bei into becoming his manager

The third victim, Bei, said the numerologist reached out to her in 2023, asking if she could be his manager and help him handle commercial matters, as well as sell his courses.

However, the pair did not reach an agreement after the numerologist thought Bei was too expensive to hire.

"Afterwards, he asked me to help him in the name of charity. He said I could not only accumulate merit but also follow God's direction, which ordered the two of us to work together. At the time, I took up the job because I thought I could help others," recounted Bei.

Allegedly ordered Bei to break up with Chen, molested her while unconscious

The numerologist also instructed Bei to break up with her then-boyfriend, Chen, for two weeks and cut off all contact until Chen could help him purchase the Porsche 981 sports car.

Before that, Bei was suffering from swelling wrists, and the numerologist allegedly told her that he could help treat her and touched her hand.

"However, later on, he said he could only cure me completely after touching my body. He also texted me saying that he would like to have sexual intercourse with me," said Bei.

After she broke up temporarily with Chen, Bei was instructed to stay at the centre opened by the numerologist, where she was allegedly molested while unconscious.

"Eventually, when I regained my consciousness, I asked my friend to come pick me up at the centre," shared Bei.

Bei added that the numerologist also scammed her of RM25,000 (S$7,468) and threatened her "incessantly through words and psychological tactics", including by warning her that she and her family would be punished if she did not listen to him, the "omnipotent God".

Numerologist arrested: Malaysian police

The Sepang district police confirmed with China Press that they conducted a raid upon being alerted to the case and arrested the numerologist on Aug. 16.

The police are currently investigating him for the offence of rape.

Top images via China Press