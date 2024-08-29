M'sian navy diver dies during salvage ops of naval vessel that sunk 50km from S'pore

A Malaysian diver died on Aug. 28 while performing salvage works on the wrecked navy vessel KD Pendekar in waters off the coast of Johor.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) confirmed the death of Leading Seaman I Arman San Hermansa in a statement to Bernama.

The mine clearance diver was to salvage the ship believed to have hit an unknown underwater object on Aug. 25, causing a leak that resulted in "severe flooding".

New Straits Times reported that Arman was a specialist deployed to provide a cordon around the wreck of the KD Pendekar, thereby ensuring sensitive equipment and materials related to operational security are not compromised.

He is believed to have drowned while installing floats at the site, it was reported.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor.

His burial will take place in Sabah.

His family are being assisted and supported during this difficult time, the Royal Malaysian Navy added.

A special board of inquiry has also been formed to determine the cause of the death of the diver.

Background

The vessel sank about 50km from mainland Singapore on Aug. 25, at a location that is southeast of Tanjung Penyusop in Kota Tinggi.

All 39 crew members were rescued before the ship was completely submerged.

No injuries were reported.

The leak was first detected in the ship's engine room, spreading rapidly despite efforts to control and stabilise the vessel.

The KD Pendekar was commissioned in July 1979.

It was a fast craft built in Sweden.

The Malaysian navy has 10 to 15 ships that are more than 40 years old, The Star reported.

Top photo via @Kay4Kumar X