Back

M'sia police spots drone believed to be smuggling 122g of heroin into Perak jail

There have been seven cases of drone smuggling of drugs into Malaysia prisons in 2024.

Belmont Lay | August 12, 2024, 02:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia police seized a drone believed to have been used to smuggle drugs into Tapah Prison in Perak.

A prison sergeant spotted the drone on the rooftop of a building when patrolling the prison premises at 11.30am on Aug. 9, Bernama reported.

Contents carried by drone

He said a dhobi bag containing drugs was found attached to the drone.

According to a police statement, a transparent plastic packet containing three plastic packs filled with white powder suspected to be 122g of heroin was found inside the bag, preliminary investigations showed.

Two transparent plastic packets containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing 12.9g was also found.

This was the first reported case of people using drones to smuggle drugs into a prison, an initial report of the incident claimed.

However, New Straits Times, citing Utusan Malaysia, subsequently reported that there have been seven prison smuggling cases using drones in 2024.

The smuggling attempts involve prisons in five states, namely Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Kelantan, and Sarawak.

These attempts include various types of drugs such as marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, yaba pills, and ketamine, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Top photo via Malaysia police

Bukit Panjang resident does Aug. 9 BBQ along HDB corridor, neighbour calls police

The smell of the grill was too strong, apparently.

August 12, 2024, 01:52 PM

Smoke from SIA Boeing 787-10 plane in Japan caused by technical issue with brakes upon landing: SIA

The technical issue has been resolved by SIA’s ground engineering team.

August 12, 2024, 01:26 PM

5 men arrested for allegedly evading over S$870,000 by hiding cigarettes with glass blocks

4,480 cartons and 35,838 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found.

August 12, 2024, 12:38 PM

Helicopter crashes into roof of Australia hotel, pilot killed

Scary.

August 12, 2024, 11:34 AM

White smoke seen coming out of left engine of SIA plane landing at Narita airport: Japan media

No injuries were reported from the incident.

August 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

PAP appoints new faces in Eunos & Paya Lebar, under Aljunied GRC

New appointments made.

August 12, 2024, 10:39 AM

Oil spill clean-up at East Coast Park complete, all beaches have reopened

The public is still advised against swimming and primary contact water activities.

August 11, 2024, 07:26 PM

POFMA order issued to activist group for false statements on treatment of death row prisoners

The post also alleged that the Singaporean government uses capital punishment to arbitrarily decide whether people live or die.

August 11, 2024, 07:19 PM

We think S’pore film 'Wonderland' may be Mark Lee's best work yet

GDLL.

August 11, 2024, 06:46 PM

T'way flight from S'pore to South Korea delayed due to safety issue

A replacement flight will take off at 11pm instead.

August 11, 2024, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.