M'sia police spots drone believed to be smuggling 122g of heroin into Perak jail

Malaysia police seized a drone believed to have been used to smuggle drugs into Tapah Prison in Perak.

A prison sergeant spotted the drone on the rooftop of a building when patrolling the prison premises at 11.30am on Aug. 9, Bernama reported.

Contents carried by drone

He said a dhobi bag containing drugs was found attached to the drone.

According to a police statement, a transparent plastic packet containing three plastic packs filled with white powder suspected to be 122g of heroin was found inside the bag, preliminary investigations showed.

Two transparent plastic packets containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing 12.9g was also found.

This was the first reported case of people using drones to smuggle drugs into a prison, an initial report of the incident claimed.

However, New Straits Times, citing Utusan Malaysia, subsequently reported that there have been seven prison smuggling cases using drones in 2024.

The smuggling attempts involve prisons in five states, namely Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Kelantan, and Sarawak.

These attempts include various types of drugs such as marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, yaba pills, and ketamine, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Top photo via Malaysia police