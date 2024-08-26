Back

M'sia cinema offering 1st-ever hotpot with movie

A multisensory experience.

Keyla Supharta | August 26, 2024, 02:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Moviegoers will soon be able to enjoy their show while eating hotpot at Dadi Cinema in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The cinema operator shared in a Facebook post that it recently hosted its first hotpot cinema session for a group of influencers during the premiere of "The Unwavering Brotherhood".

Dadi Cinema announced that the first-ever "hotpot cinema" in Malaysia will be unveiled very soon.

How it works

No other details regarding the hotpot cinema were announced.

However, photos posted by Dadi Cinemas showed patrons enjoying their hotpot at the cinema's Star+ Hall.

A table full of hotpot ingredients and a personal pan was set up in front of the moviegoers cosying up on the cinema's premium twin leatherette recliner seats.

According to an entertainment page, patrons can choose between mala soup, tomato soup, and chicken collagen soup for their hotpot base.

@funtime_ent 马来西亚即将推出火锅电影了！🔥 隆重介绍 #大地影院#蜀大侠火锅 的独家合作，为影迷们带来一场全新体验——边吃火锅边看《#扎职3》！让观影乐趣大幅升级，感受双重享受🙌🏻 《扎职3》8月29日全马上映，记得带整村人来十卜啦❤️‍🔥 #吴家伟 #黄宗泽 #陈家乐 #张文杰 ♬ original sound - Funtime 娱人街

Hotpot cinemas

While this might be the first hotpot cinema in Malaysia, movie theatres in China started offering hotpot meals while watching films as early as last year.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visuals China (@visuals_china)

Dadi Cinema Group is the second-largest cinema chain in China.

It opened its first movie theatre in Malaysia in 2021.

Responses

Online commenters pointed out that the experience might attract cockroaches and other pests if hygiene standards are not kept up.

There was also the issue of dining in the dark with hot soup, which could add to the liability of the cinema operator.

There were also concerns of lingering odours and smells in the theatre.

Top image via Dadi Cinema/Facebook

Girl gets foot stuck in between bicycle rear wheel & frame in Toa Payoh, public, SCDF & police help her

She was riding pillion on a bicycle behind her foreign domestic worker.

August 26, 2024, 01:08 PM

Roads closed in Marina Centre & Padang area from Sep. 18-24 for F1 night races

Skrt skrt.

August 26, 2024, 01:04 PM

WP Yee Jenn Jong issued POFMA order for posts on MND's decisions regarding AHTC

MND said Yee's posts made false and misleading statements regarding MND’s motivation for actions previously taken against AHTC.

August 26, 2024, 12:49 PM

Why I find cosplaying to be the most interesting form of artistic expression

Wish I was coscrunching as I wrote this…

August 26, 2024, 11:00 AM

M'sia navy vessel sinks 50km from S'pore after hitting underwater object

Salvage operations are underway.

August 26, 2024, 10:49 AM

Residents queue for Bishan community fridge using pebbles & plastic bags

Kiasu energy.

August 26, 2024, 10:42 AM

2 fires on same day in Yishun linked to electric bike & PMD

More than 110 people were evacuated in the two incidents.

August 26, 2024, 09:58 AM

Man, 67, nearly hit by iron frame from fan room vent cover at Woodlands MRT on Aug. 23

Yikes.

August 25, 2024, 07:55 PM

POV: Waterbomb S'pore Day 2 with BamBam, Chungha, CL & more

Let's get wet.

August 25, 2024, 07:48 PM

Beer lady a hard worker, no intention of being influencer even with internet fame, her bosses say

She commutes between Singapore and Malaysia every day, and only has one day off per week.

August 25, 2024, 07:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.