M'sia cinema offering 1st-ever hotpot with movie

Moviegoers will soon be able to enjoy their show while eating hotpot at Dadi Cinema in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The cinema operator shared in a Facebook post that it recently hosted its first hotpot cinema session for a group of influencers during the premiere of "The Unwavering Brotherhood".

Dadi Cinema announced that the first-ever "hotpot cinema" in Malaysia will be unveiled very soon.

How it works

No other details regarding the hotpot cinema were announced.

However, photos posted by Dadi Cinemas showed patrons enjoying their hotpot at the cinema's Star+ Hall.

A table full of hotpot ingredients and a personal pan was set up in front of the moviegoers cosying up on the cinema's premium twin leatherette recliner seats.

According to an entertainment page, patrons can choose between mala soup, tomato soup, and chicken collagen soup for their hotpot base.

Hotpot cinemas

While this might be the first hotpot cinema in Malaysia, movie theatres in China started offering hotpot meals while watching films as early as last year.

Dadi Cinema Group is the second-largest cinema chain in China.

It opened its first movie theatre in Malaysia in 2021.

Responses

Online commenters pointed out that the experience might attract cockroaches and other pests if hygiene standards are not kept up.

There was also the issue of dining in the dark with hot soup, which could add to the liability of the cinema operator.

There were also concerns of lingering odours and smells in the theatre.

Top image via Dadi Cinema/Facebook