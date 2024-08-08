M'sia boy, 12, charged with underage driving, pleads not guilty

A 12-year-old boy, who allegedly drove a car with two other children in the vehicle at a Puchong residential area in Selangor, Malaysia, was charged in court, but pleaded not guilty.

The closed-door hearing took place on Aug. 7, The Star reported.

The boy, accompanied by his mother, was charged with driving a car on the road at the age of 12 years and three months.

The incident allegedly took place on Jul. 29 at 6:30pm.

A video of the incident has been viewed 3.3 million times.

One child in the car, a Perodua Viva, had a pacifier in their mouth.

Father charged

The boy's father, who is a Pakistani national with Malaysian permanent resident status and the owner of the car driven, was also charged.

His offence was allowing his son to drive the vehicle on the road.

The offences that both father and son allegedly committed can result in a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$590) or a jail term of up to six months, or both, upon conviction for each accused.

The court allowed the boy to be released on RM500 (S$150) bail, while his father, who works as a carpet seller, was granted RM2,000 (S$590) bail.

The defence lawyer urged the court to reconsider the amount as the accused worked as a carpet seller, who earned an average of RM3,000 (S$890) a month to support his wife, who is a housewife, and five school-going children aged six to 19.

The next court mention will be on Sep. 4.

The father of the boy was also charged with neglecting and failing to supervise his son's activities that could result in physical harm.

For this offence, he faces a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$14,800), or 20 year's jail, or both, if found guilty.

The court ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station monthly.

Top photos via Pete Joe & Bernama