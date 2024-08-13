Back

'It's so heartwarming': Max Maeder returns home with Olympic medal to crowd at Changi Airport

Welcome home king.

Hannah Martens | August 13, 2024, 08:30 AM

WhatsappDespite the early hours, numerous supporters showed up at Changi Airport to show their support for Singapore's Olympic sailors — bronze medallist Max Maeder and Ryan Lo.

@mothershipsg Catch Max and our other national athletes at the One Team Singapore celebratory parade on Aug. 14. #sgnews #tiktoksg #olympics2024 #singapore #maxmaeder ♬ original sound - Mothership

The Singapore kitefoiler returned home fresh off the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Singapore's sixth Olympic medal.

Lo & Maeder. Photo by Chan Seng

Overwhelmed by positive reception

Speaking to the media, Maeder said he was overwhelmed by the positive reception he received after winning the bronze medal.

"I cannot express to you what it means to have a journey like this [and] be together with all the people here and to see that my efforts made a positive impact on anyone's day is a very fulfilling thing," he added.

"It's so heartwarming, really. It means a lot."

After a long flight from Paris to Singapore, Maeder is looking forward to a shower and spending time with his family.

"I want to eat some food that my popo cooks and anything that's on the table I'll probably completely devour."

Maeder with his grandparents and family. Photo by Chan Seng

Speaking about heading into the final races, Maeder said that he was surprised at how calm he was, which he attributed to the amount of classical music he listens to, but he was calm and collected.

"The racing was the racing, and there's lots to learn. I'm very excited to continue."

Addressing all his supporters and fans, Maeder thanked everyone who followed along and enjoyed it,

"I hope I can lighten up your day anytime that you watch me."

I will cherish the opportunity for the rest of my life: Ryan Lo

Lo also received a warm welcome after a good run in the Olympics, finishing 25th out of 43 in the men's dinghy race.

Lo shared at Changi Airport that he was happy to be back home in Singapore after four months and was looking forward to his mom's cooking and bak chor mee.

His biggest takeaway from this Olympic Games was the opportunity to be a flag bearer at the opening ceremony, which he will cherish for the rest of his life.

Supporters

Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Edwin Tong showed up with other supporters to welcome the athletes home.

Photo by Hannah Martens

Some fans turned up as early as 6am to catch Maeder at the airport.

Some even skipped school.

Six-year-old Caleb came with a homemade sign that "I skipped school to see Max Maeder".

Speaking to Mothership, Caleb said that his favourite part of the whole Olympics was Maeder winning the bronze medal.

He shared that he likes playing basketball and one day he would like to play basketball for Singapore in the Olympics.

Max's journey

After the first day of racing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Maeder finished third, placing fifth, first, and second in races one to three.

On the second day of racing, Maeder finished at the top of the board with a combined score of 11 points.

After seven races, Maeder finished second overall and secured his spot in the finals.

During the finals, Maeder entered the races with one match point.

He only needed two race wins to earn two match points and clinch the gold medal.

In the end, Maeder sailed in the first final race and came in second on Aug. 8

On Aug. 9, Maeder came in second in the second final race and third in the last race, sealing his bronze medal.

Typically, kitefoilers compete in 16 races in the opening series, giving them points each round. A lower total score means a better overall placement.

However, the majority of the races were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Since Maeder first entered the kitefoiling scene at 14, he has won numerous competitions:

  • 2021 Formula Kite Youth (Under-19) World Championships

  • 2021 Formula Kite European Championships

  • 2023 Formula Kite Youth (Under-19) World Championships

  • 2024 Formula Kite European Championships

Prize money

Maeder will be awarded S$250,000 for his bronze medal heroics but will only take home S$200,000 as S$50,000 or 20 per cent of takings, which will be given to the Singapore Sailing Federation.

According to the Singapore National Olympic Council, the Major Game Awards Programme (MAP) serves as an incentive scheme to reward medal winners at major games.

The awards are sponsored by the Tote Board Group and given to the athletes themselves.

The awards are taxable, and all athletes are required to contribute a certain amount to their National Sports Association for future training and development.

Top photos via Chan Seng

