US singer Madison Beer visits Queensway Shopping Centre, staff only realise later

Spotted at Queensway Shopping Centre, buying items from a gift store: Madison Beer.

Staff at the Singapore-based gift store Pluto Days were shocked to discover that a famous pop singer had visited their store without them realising who she was at the time.

The U.S. singer is in Singapore for her concert at the Singapore Expo on Aug. 22, 2024, as part of her "The Encore" tour.

In a video uploaded to the store's TikTok, the staff can be heard jokingly lamenting about being blissfully unaware of Beer's celebrity status when the latter visited the store.

"What was I doing?" one staff member humorously exclaimed as they watched back the CCTV footage of Beer visiting the store.

They later spotted the staff member facing away from the singer in the CCTV footage as the former concentrated on working.

"Can you see how focused I am?" the staff member quipped.

"Wah she damn pretty hor," she continued to say as they zoomed in on Beer's face.

"I just had to turn..." the staff member captioned in the video.

They thanked the singer for visiting and supporting local creators in Singapore, with the staff member in the video adding Beer bought stuff she made as well.

Top image via @madisonbeer/Instagram and @plutodaysclub/TikTok.