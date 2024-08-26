Back

American singer Madison Beer pays S$3,460 for S'pore nail studio's rent on top of nail services

Support local businesses.

Hannah Martens | August 26, 2024, 05:28 PM

American singer Madison Beer continued to leave her mark on local businesses in Singapore.

A local nail studio in Aljunied, Eden's Atelier.co, was surprised to learn that Beer not only paid for the nail services, but also covered the studio's rent for a month.

The studio owner shared her encounter with Beer on social media and how it left an impression on her.

"I was really about to give up on everything I worked hard to build for until everything started working out again," said the owner.

Financial difficulties

The owner detailed how she faced financial difficulties when she was changing locations.

She and her previous business partner planned to move from a tiny office to a bigger studio.

However, things did not work out, as the business partner left her hanging when they were moving into the new location and did not honour their initial agreement.

This led to financial constraints, and the owner lost over S$20,000 trying to maintain the rent of the large studio, electricity bills, salaries and more.

"It was a lot for me to handle as S$20,000 is a huge loss for me at the age of 21. It was all really blood, sweat and tears as I worked 12 hour shifts just to cover all the aforementioned expenses".

To sustain everything, one of her TikTok friends passed her some cash to help tide her over, and her fiance and other friends also tried to aid her.

Sliding into the DMs

On the morning of Aug. 22, Beer reached out to Eden's Atelier.co through Instagram's direct messages and shared that her nails were "breaking and falling apart" before asking for her nails to be done by the studio.

Beer was scheduled to perform at the Singapore Expo as part of her "The Encore" tour.

The owner described Beer as genuinely kind and friendly and said, "It was such a surreal and amazing experience."

"From the bottom of my heart, I'll forever be grateful."

Beer also posted an Instagram story about the nails done by Eden's Atelier.co, which helped her in her predicament.

Then, the owner shared a screenshot of her receiving S$3,460 from Beer's agency, showing that the singer helped to cover one month's rent.

The owner said: "I was seriously just in awe that she was even giving me a chance to do her nails. I still can't comprehend the fact that she paid for my rental!!!"

The nail studio also shared messages between her and Beer, in which Beer said, "Also covered your rent for the month... love you and thank you again for everything."

When the nail studio tried to return Beer the money, the singer rejected the offer.

When the nail studio shared the story on TikTok, Beer's mother, Tracie Beer, commented that she was incredibly proud of the job she did raising the singer.

