Tipper truck topples along West Coast Highway, driver hurt

A tipper truck toppled sideways along Keppel Road towards West Coast Highway at around 3:20pm on Aug. 29.

The truck was believed to have self-skidded, and the driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

What happened

A road user who witnessed the incident told Mothership that he was heading towards Sentosa when he saw the accident.

The 24-year-old eyewitness said he saw the lorry driver lose control of the vehicle when it attempted to change lanes.

The police and ambulance arrived around 10 minutes later.

A video showed the aftermath of the accident.

The contents of the truck was spilled onto the road.

The windshield of the truck was detached from the vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident on Keppel Road towards West Coast Highway at around 3:20pm.

The police said the truck was believed to have self-skidded.

A 35-year-old male tipper truck driver was conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos courtesy of Gokul.