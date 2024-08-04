Back

China's Long-Wang diving team wins gold at Paris Olympics

Heh.

Ruth Chai | August 04, 2024, 09:03 PM

China's Wang Zongyuan, 22, and Long Daoyi, 21, recovered from two problematic dives to clinch gold in the men's synchronised 3-metre springboard title at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The pair managed to nail their last and most difficult dive with a score of 95.76 to claim the fourth diving gold for their country with a 446.10 total score.

"We made some mistakes but I was telling him (Long) to find himself and just perform at his normal levels, telling him there is nothing to be afraid of," Wang told Reuters.

Long said that he was overcome with nerves during his Olympic debut.

"In the first two dives I was a bit scared, a bit tight so I made mistakes," Long said, but his teammate's encouragement helped him find confidence.

Although the duo wowed spectators with their sublime skills, their names also caught the attention of fans across the world.

