Long queues form at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints as National Day long weekend starts

If you are thinking of travelling to Malaysia via Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints over the National Day long weekend, do factor in additional waiting time.

This is because long queues have already started forming at the checkpoints since Aug. 8, before the weekend even started.

Long queues

According to a TikTok video posted by @iamkai_sg at around 2pm on Aug. 8, a snaking queue of at least 200 people could be seen forming at Woodlands Checkpoint bus stop heading to Johor.

The crowd appeared to grow even bigger towards the evening, as travellers could be seen packing up the staircase leading to the bus stop, according to a photo uploaded to Xiaohongshu at around 6:40pm.

Similarly, Xiaohongshu user @皮蛋solo粥 spotted long queues of travellers and vehicles at Tuas Checkpoint at around 5:20pm on Aug. 8.

Heavy traffic at Woodlands checkpoint since 6:45am on Aug. 9

A Xiaohongshu user who wanted to avoid the crowds by heading to Malaysia at 7am on Aug. 9 was shocked when she found a long queue had already formed at Kranji bus stop and the Singapore-Johor Bahru customs.

Those leaving Singapore by car also found themselves in heavy traffic this morning at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the checkpoint experienced heavy departure traffic "due to tailback from Malaysia" since 6:45am and advised travellers to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

As of 11:33am, a long queue of vehicles could still be seen at Woodlands Checkpoint towards Johor.

