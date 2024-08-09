Back

Long queues form at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints as National Day long weekend starts

People mountain, people sea.

Winnie Li | August 09, 2024, 11:51 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you are thinking of travelling to Malaysia via Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints over the National Day long weekend, do factor in additional waiting time.

This is because long queues have already started forming at the checkpoints since Aug. 8, before the weekend even started.

Long queues

According to a TikTok video posted by @iamkai_sg at around 2pm on Aug. 8, a snaking queue of at least 200 people could be seen forming at Woodlands Checkpoint bus stop heading to Johor.

@iamkai_sg Lots of people going now to johor bahru #johorbahrumalaysia🇲🇾 #woodlandscheckpoint #happybirthdaysingapore #holiday #johorbahru #singapore ♬ original sound - kai.sg🇸🇬

The crowd appeared to grow even bigger towards the evening, as travellers could be seen packing up the staircase leading to the bus stop, according to a photo uploaded to Xiaohongshu at around 6:40pm.

Photo via Biubiubiu/Xiaohongshu

Similarly, Xiaohongshu user @皮蛋solo粥 spotted long queues of travellers and vehicles at Tuas Checkpoint at around 5:20pm on Aug. 8.

Photo via 皮蛋solo粥/Xiaohongshu

Photo via 皮蛋solo粥/Xiaohongshu

Heavy traffic at Woodlands checkpoint since 6:45am on Aug. 9

A Xiaohongshu user who wanted to avoid the crowds by heading to Malaysia at 7am on Aug. 9 was shocked when she found a long queue had already formed at Kranji bus stop and the Singapore-Johor Bahru customs.

Photo via lewenwenn/Xiaohongshu

Those leaving Singapore by car also found themselves in heavy traffic this morning at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the checkpoint experienced heavy departure traffic "due to tailback from Malaysia" since 6:45am and advised travellers to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

As of 11:33am, a long queue of vehicles could still be seen at Woodlands Checkpoint towards Johor.

Screenshot via OneMotoring

Top images via Biubiubiu & 皮蛋solo粥/Xiaohongshu

Limited edition bears dressed in SAF No. 4 uniforms selling at S$38 each, proceeds go to SAF Care Fund

So cute!

August 09, 2024, 03:35 PM

National Day promo: 30 eggs for S$5.90 at FairPrice till Aug. 11

The usual price per tray was S$6.80.

August 09, 2024, 01:50 PM

45-year-old Ang Mo Kio executive flat sold for S$1.32 million, sets new transaction record

Spacious flat, high floor and good location.

August 09, 2024, 01:09 PM

S'pore's ability to embrace diversity builds foundation for unity: Pritam Singh's National Day Message

"Unity, not uniformity, as we walk together as a nation."

August 09, 2024, 11:02 AM

The Script to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2025

Singing our hearts, standing on chairs.

August 09, 2024, 10:26 AM

Who is Tan Su Shan, who will succeed Piyush Gupta as DBS CEO?

Tan will become the first female CEO of the bank.

August 09, 2024, 03:43 AM

Car driver, 34, seen running red light at Bukit Batok & hitting motorcyclist, 31

The motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

August 09, 2024, 02:58 AM

Ex-Pres. Halimah Yacob talks up Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in microfinance.

August 09, 2024, 12:18 AM

More than 100 people gather in support of S'pore's Max Maeder for Olympics kitefoiling finals

TO THE MAX.

August 08, 2024, 09:47 PM

M'sia man, 31, charged with kidnapping, illegal confinement & sexual abuse of Johor girl, 6

He had all 15 charges read to him in Mandarin.

August 08, 2024, 07:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.