Loh Kean Yew, Gan Ching Hwee & other athletes return to S'pore from 2024 Paris Olympics

Numerous Singaporean athletes who have competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics have returned home.

Among them are shuttlers Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jian Min, and swimmer Gan Ching Hwee.

Badminton

Singapore's badminton players came back to Singapore after their run in France.

Terry Hee & Jessica Tan

Husband-and-wife team Terry Hee and Jessica Tan arrived in Singapore on Aug. 4 at 6:30am.

They finished third in their group in the mixed doubles and did not advance to the quarterfinals.

Hee, Tan and their team were greeted at Changi Airport by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

Loh Kean Yew & Yeo Jia Min

Both Loh and Yeo returned to Singapore on Aug. 5.

They had a good run in the Olympics.

Yeo topped her group and moved on to the round of 16. However, she narrowly lost 2-1 to Japan's Aya Ohori and did not advance to the quarterfinals.

Loh made it all the way to the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was further than his stint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he lost in the first round against Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

However, Loh lost to world number two Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals and did not advance to the semi-finals.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 4, Loh described reaching the quarterfinals as an "extraordinary journey".

He praised his opponent Axelsen, stating that the Danish played "an exceptional game" and "maintained a strong defence".

Loh admitted that while he was eager for the win, his impatience got the better of him.

"No matter what the result was, I gave my all, I left everything on the court. This time, it was especially meaningful to share the court with a good friend in the Olympics," he said.

"I will leave Paris with countless precious memories and immense gratitude. This journey has been profoundly rewarding, shared with my coach, teammates, my support network and fans. My family and friends have given me unwavering support, for which I am deeply thankful. As always, it has been an honour to represent Singapore, both on and off the court. Thank you all for supporting once again."

Swimmers

Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee returned to Singapore on Aug. 6 morning.

While Gan may not have won any medals, she has set two new personal and national records in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Singapore Aquatics shared that Jonathan Tan and Quah Jing Wen will take a break, while Levenia and Letitia Sim return to the U.S. to continue their studies.

Sprinters

Singapore sprinter Marc Brian Louis arrived back in Singapore on Aug. 8 afternoon.

Louis competed in the men's 100m sprint and progressed from the preliminary round to the first round.

However, he pulled out from the event due to an injury.

According to the Singapore Athletics, Louis withdrew from the heats to prevent sustaining a significant injury as he felt discomfort in his hamstring after the preliminary round.

Singapore's sprint queen, Shanti Pereira, will stay on in Europe for her season and will return to Singapore in September.

Pereira did not advance to the women's 100m and 200m semi-finals.

In the 100m event, she finished seventh in her heats with a time of 11.63 seconds.

In the 200m event, she finished eighth in the heats with a time of 23.21 seconds.

In the repechage round, she finished last again with a time of 23.45 seconds.

