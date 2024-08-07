Loh Kean Yew announces he's a father to baby boy after return from Paris Olympics

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew's journey to an Olympic medal might have ended, but he's achieved another significant milestone in life — becoming a father.

The former badminton world champion shared in an Instagram post on Aug. 7 that his wife had given birth to a baby boy.

"Welcome to the world, our precious little one," he wrote.

Congratulations

Loh's son was born two weeks ago while he was in Denmark for a training camp, CNA reported.

In the caption, the 27-year-old thanked his in-laws for caring for his wife while he was away competing in tournaments.

Fellow shuttlers like Viktor Axelsen from Denmark, Jonatan Christie from Indonesia, and Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, congratulated Loh in the comments.

Loh recently returned from the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5.

The player had put up a solid fight against Axelsen in the quarter-finals, the latter of whom eventually went on to win gold in the men's singles.

Loh and his wife tied the knot in February 2023.

Top photo from lohkeanyew / IG