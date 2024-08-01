Back

Lion City Sailors’ Nur Muhammad Asis, 20, 1st S'porean to sign with Portuguese club, on 1-year loan

A first in Singapore history.

Hannah Martens | August 01, 2024, 11:26 AM

Lion City Sailors (LCS) footballer Nur Muhammad Asis, 20, will head to Portugal on a one-year loan to play in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

This makes him the first Singaporean in history to sign a professional football contract with a top-flight club in Portugal, LCS said in a press release on Jul. 31.

The centre midfielder will be on loan to C.F. Estrela da Amadora, which finished 14th out of 18 in the Primeira Liga last season.

"I'm really excited to wear the Estrela shirt and can't wait to get started with the team," Asis said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sailors ⚓️ (@lioncitysailors.fc)

On loan

Asis's loan will run till Jun. 30, 2025, and he will train and play primarily with Estrala's B Team, while also turning out for the club's under-23 side.

The B-Team plays in the fourth-tier Campeonato de Portugal, while the under-23s compete in the Liga Revelação U-23, a league that Estrela won in the 2022/23 season.

"Asis has huge potential to achieve big things in football, so we're happy to have him with us, and we want him to work as hard as he can over here. We hope this marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership between Estrela and the Lion City Sailors," said Estrela sporting director José Faria.

LCS technical director Luka Lalić stated that he is confident Asis will make a significant impact at Estrela, as he is "now ready to showcase his talents on a larger stage".

"This opportunity comes as no surprise. His quality has always been clear; he just needs the right environment to advance his development, and Estrela is certainly an excellent place for that," said Lalić.

"Given his flair, vision, and quality on the ball, he can definitely contribute to Estrela. As the first Singaporean to sign a professional contract with a Portuguese top-flight club, his future is now in his hands. It’s up to him to determine how hard he’s willing to work and fight for the next big step in his career."

Asis said he is determined to give his all to secure a permanent move to a European club in the future.

"This is what I’ve been aiming for since I started kicking a ball, and it still feels surreal to be at a top Portuguese club. I’m really grateful to everyone who made this move possible, especially my coaches at the Sailors Academy.

They’ve made me a better player and are the reason I’m able to make this next step in my career."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝓂𝓊𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓂𝒶𝒹 𝒶𝓈𝒾𝓈 (@asis.ijilrali)

Top photos via Nur Muhammad Asis/Instagram & LCS/Instagram

