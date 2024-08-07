Back

Ex-WP MP Leon Perera attends PSP National Day dinner

👀

Sulaiman Daud | August 07, 2024, 06:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Leon Perera, the former Member of Parliament (MP), recently raised eyebrows when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram.

The ex-Workers' Party (WP) man attended a National Day dinner on the weekend of Aug. 3, organised by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Screenshot from HWZ Forum.

New PSP recruit?

Could Perera's dinner date hint at things to come?

Perera was picked to serve as a Non-Constituency MP after the WP team put in a strong performance in East Coast GRC for the 2015 general election.

He was then fielded in Aljunied GRC for the 2020 GRC, defeating the PAP team and winning a seat in Parliament.

Perera's experience both in elections and in parliament could be useful to another opposition party like the PSP.

But it appears that at least for now, Perera will not don the red-and-white of the PSP.

A PSP spokesperson told Mothership, "Mr Leon Perera is helping PSP on an informal basis, but he has not joined the Party as a member."

Speaking to Mothership, Perera said he attended the dinner as a guest of PSP member, but had "no further comments" to make at this time.

 Departure from WP

Perera resigned from both his parliamentary and party positions with WP due to untruthfulness over the extramarital affair with then-fellow WP member Nicole Seah.

WP chief Pritam Singh said Perera's conduct fell short of the standards expected of him as a WP MP, as he had not been truthful with the party and its leadership.

He added that had Perera not resigned, he would have recommended that the party's CEC expel him from the party.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

If Perera were to join the PSP, he would be following in the footsteps of other Singaporean politicians who have switched parties.

Former Singapore People's Party chief Chiam See Tong once headed the Singapore Democratic Party, while Joshua B Jeyaretnam, the first WP MP elected in Singapore, left the party and set up the Reform Party in 2008.

Top image from HWZ Forum.

Thai opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat banned from politics for 10 years, Move Forward Party dissolved

Pita was one of 11 MFP's past and present leaders to be banned for 10 years.

August 07, 2024, 06:21 PM

Actress Xixi Lim discusses scoring her 1st leading role after previously being passed over for 'petite girls'

She also told us her criteria for a potential boyfriend.

August 07, 2024, 06:07 PM

S'porean influencer Kim Lim expecting 2nd child

She posted on Aug. 7 about a gender reveal party.

August 07, 2024, 05:55 PM

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to retire in Mar. 2025, Tan Su Shan to succeed him

Gupta was made CEO of DBS in 2009.

August 07, 2024, 05:43 PM

Cat B COE price rises to S$106,101

COE premiums went up across the board.

August 07, 2024, 05:24 PM

Otters seen devouring huge catfish at Woodlands, monitor lizard cleans up after them

No food waste here.

August 07, 2024, 04:34 PM

M'sia police suspect dark web child porn syndicate link in alleged kidnapping of Johor girl, 6

The Johor police continued to dig deeper even though the girl was found.

August 07, 2024, 04:31 PM

BTS Suga apologises for riding electric scooter while drunk, was charged & fined by police

His licence was revoked by the police.

August 07, 2024, 03:50 PM

'The Office' star Angela Kinsey visits S'pore

Save Bandit!

August 07, 2024, 03:26 PM

Free Marine Parade shuttle bus service costs S$1 million a year, mostly funded by donations

It also qualified for government grants as a community ground-up initiative.

August 07, 2024, 02:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.