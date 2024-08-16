Back

National Day Rally 2024 to focus on economy, jobs, families, housing & education: PM Wong

Issues Singaporeans care about.

Winnie Li | August 16, 2024, 10:26 PM

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's first-ever National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18 will focus on "issues Singaporeans care about", namely the economy and jobs, families, housing, and education.

This was announced by PM Wong in a video posted on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok on Aug. 16.

According to PM Wong, the aforementioned issues were shortlisted from "a full agenda" that will be covered in his NDR speech:

"We are writing the next chapter of our Singapore story. We have new ambitions to pursue, and these are set out in our Forward Singapore roadmap. We have major changes to make in our policies but also major changes in our attitudes and mindsets."

Background

PM Wong will deliver his maiden National Day Rally (NDR) speech in three languages this Sunday at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters at Ang Mo Kio.

Similar to the format of previous years' rallies, PM Wong will give the Malay speech first, followed by his speeches in Mandarin and English

The speech will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations, in addition to being livestreamed on multiple online channels:

Singaporeans can also access the recording of the speech via PMO's YouTube page and website from Aug. 19 onwards.

The NDR, the most important speech delivered by PM annually after Singapore's National Day, is a platform for him to address the nation directly.

The NDR takes stock of what Singapore have achieved and the challenges it faces in the past year and charts out the course in the year ahead.

It also announces potential new policies or changes to existing ones.

