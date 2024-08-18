GEP to be updated to 'new approach' for all S'pore primary schools: PM Wong

The Gifted Education Programme (GEP), which has been around for 40 years since 1984, will be getting an update.

This was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his first National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18, at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters at Ang Mo Kio.

"We will discontinue the current form of the GEP in primary schools. We will replace it with a new approach to stretch students with higher abilities across all our primary schools."

Not everyone is convinced 'Every school is a good school'

Speaking on the education system in Singapore, PM Wong pointed out that the government has made improvements over the years, such as doing away with PSLE T-scores and removing streaming in secondary schools.

Nevertheless, PM Wong noted that not everyone is convinced when the Ministry of Education (MOE) says “every school is a good school”.

PM Wong pointed out that Singaporeans will have their own preferences and considerations for their school choices, and "it will not be possible to convince everyone".

Nonetheless, he promised that the Singapore government remains committed to doing its best for every school and giving every child a good education regardless of the school they attend.

Schools to be enhanced, some to get more resources

To that end, PM Wong shared that MOE will enhance the learning environment and infrastructure across all schools.

These include re-designing libraries, science laboratories and learning spaces, using technology for learning, and ensuring a conducive environment for teachers and students.

PM Wong added that schools with more students from disadvantaged backgrounds or students with greater learning needs will be provided with more resources.

"They will get more funding. They will get more teachers and staff to support them. We will also do more to help these students build social networks that they can tap on later in life", he said.

New approach to GEP in primary schools

PM Wong said the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) was launched in 1984 to nurture students with higher abilities.

"In 2004, we changed the GEP for secondary schools. Instead of one centralised programme, we empowered schools to conduct different programmes to benefit more high-ability students," PM Wong said. "This has worked well."

However, PM Wong noted that at the primary school level, students continue to be identified and pulled out before being placed in one of nine primary schools offering GEP in Singapore.

"After 40 years, I think it’s time to update the GEP. So we will discontinue the current form of the GEP in primary schools," PM Wong shared.

PM Wong said this would be replaced with a new approach to stretch students with higher abilities across all primary schools in Singapore.

Students can continue in their own primary schools

Under the new approach, schools will be equipped to identify their own high-ability learners.

PM Wong said that this will benefit more students.

"Every primary school will have its own programmes to stretch these students in their areas of strength and interest."

PM Wong also said that students will be able to continue in their own primary schools for such programmes.

"They can remain with friends and teachers whom they have bonded with."

Beyond the school-based programmes, PM Wong said that students who can benefit from "even further stretch in particular subjects" would be able to attend "after-school enrichment modules in a nearby school” to "learn and interact with one another".

More details will be shared by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, PM Wong added.

'Consistent with our philosophy in education'

PM Wong acknowledged that the changes are significant but highlighted that they are also consistent with Singapore's philosophy of education.

"Every child is different – they come into our school system with different abilities. We take care of all of them – not just the early bloomers and high-ability students, but also those like me – growing up in the heartlands and attending PCF kindergartens and neighbourhood schools. Whatever the starting points, we will help everyone to learn, develop and grow, and realise their full potential."

Top image from Lawrence Wong's YouTube & Canva