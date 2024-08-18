Back

I would've opted for arts if I had chance to redo my education: PM Wong

He said Singaporeans had to go overseas to pursue higher level education for arts but now have more choices locally.

Daniel Seow | August 18, 2024, 09:08 PM

Events

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that if he had the chance to redo his education, he would definitely have opted for something like an education in the arts.

He mentioned this during his maiden National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18, at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters at Ang Mo Kio.

PM Wong also said that the government would continue to support the upcoming University of the Arts Singapore as part of the goal of ensuring multiple pathways for Singaporeans.

Would have opted for arts education if he could

Speaking on education in Singapore, PM Wong said that every child is "different".

For those more talented in vocational and technical skills who graduate from ITE or polytechnics, PM Wong noted that the government has introduced the ITE Progression Award and applied degrees to help them progress in their careers and earn higher wages.

PM Wong also said that Singapore will not be neglecting the arts and sports fields.

He said that Singapore has the School of the Arts (SOTA), LaSalle, and NAFA, whereas previously, students would have to go overseas if they wished to pursue the arts at a higher level.

"If I had the chance to redo my education, I would definitely have opted for something like this!"

S'pore govt to support University of the Arts

PM Wong noted that Singapore has a new government-supported private university — the University of the Arts Singapore (UAS), formed with the support of both LaSalle and NAFA.

He added that the Singapore government will continue to support UAS as it develops its plans for new facilities and provide it with matching grants for its fund-raising efforts.

PM Wong said the government would also provide subsidies for Singaporean students in UAS to the same extent as those in autonomous universities.

There are six autonomous universities in Singapore, including the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

According to its website, UAS welcomes its first intake of students in 2024.

Other skills equally valued nowadays

"So when we talk about multiple pathways, we mean it seriously — we are backing these goals with resources and fully committed to nurturing the diverse abilities of every Singaporean," PM Wong said.

PM Wong noted that in the past, Singapore perhaps placed a lot of weight on the "skills of the head", like brainpower, analytical abilities, and intellectual knowledge.

"Now, we equally value other skills — skills of the hand, including in craftsmanship and technical expertise; and skills of the heart, which are needed in many critical roles that demand empathy and human connections."

Top image from LawrenceWongST / YouTube

