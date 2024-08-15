Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey's book club coming to Kinokuniya at Ngee Ann City

Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey will be in Singapore for her "Bewitched: The Goddess Tour" on Sep. 4, 2024.
However, that isn't all that she's doing during her time here.
Her "Laufey Book Club" will be taking place at Kinokuniya's Ngee Ann City outlet.
Laufey Book Club
When she's not crafting tunes, the songstress is also known to be a huge literary buff.
She will be partnering with Kinokuniya Bookstore to host book club pop-ups in select countries across Asia.
The event will be held from Aug. 26 to Sep. 13, 2024.
It is not known if she will be making an appearance at the store, but fans are encouraged to follow Kinokuniya Singapore's Instagram page and socials for more information leading up to the event.
There is a chance she will show up.
Concert
Laufey's concert tour will span Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila and Singapore.
You can buy tickets for the concert via Ticketmaster.
Details
Date: Sep. 4, 2024
Venue: Singapore Expo
Top photo via laufey/Instagram
