4-year-old among 7 people sent to hospital after KPE accident involving car & lorry on National Day

A four-year-old and a 70-year-old were among five passengers who were conveyed conscious to the hospital following an accident on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).
The accident between a car and a lorry happened on Aug. 9, along the KPE near Sims Way exit.
A video posted to Facebook showed the wreckage of the aftermath, and one man with his leg stuck beneath the dashboard.
The police were alerted to it at around 2:35pm, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.
In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck upon their arrival.
SCDF personnel rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment.
Other than the four-year-old, two other children were sent to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, SCDF's statement shared.
Four adults were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, including a 44-year-old male car driver and a 35-year-old male lorry driver.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image screenshot from PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE:Grab, Gojek,Tada n Ryde / FB
