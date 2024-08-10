South Korean Olympic sharpshooter who went viral collapses during press conference

Kim Yeji, a South Korean sharpshooter who went viral for her "badass", action-hero-esque demeanour, collapsed in a press conference on Aug. 9.

The 31-year-old won a silver medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event on Jul. 28 at the Paris Olympics.

Kim had been speaking at a a press event in Imsil, South Korea, when she collapsed, reported Reuters.

She subsequently regained consciousness — about 10 minutes after, according to The Korea Times — and was taken to hospital.

A county official said she was likely suffering from stress and exhaustion after competing in the Paris Olympics, and would be hospitalised until she recovered fully.

She did not receive CPR.

Top image from issfchannel/YouTube