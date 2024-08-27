New diner-style Korean fried chicken restaurant at Bugis with street food like kimbap & hotteok

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Daily Chicken, a new Korean dining concept was created in partnership with Daily Beer after the successful debut of the Korean brand’s first international location in Singapore.

A new Korean fried chicken place has opened at Bugis Junction.

Daily Chicken is a more casual, family-friendly offshoot of Daily Beer, the Korean fried chicken place located in Tanjong Pagar.

The diner-style restaurant features a retro vibe with old-school music playing in the background.

It seats a total of 66 pax.

Here's what we tried:

Daily Chicken Cup Gangjeong Black/Red (S$12++)

Ideal for on-the-go snacking, especially for those with a busy schedule.

It features boneless fried chicken paired with chewy rice cakes, and offers a choice of crispy potato wedges, sweet potatoes, or dumplings, available in Red (a sweet and spicy sauce) or Black (a soy-based, garlicky sauce).

The sauces add a sweet, caramelised taste to the fried chicken.

Daily Chicken Original (S$17++)

Crunchy skin and flavourful meat.

Overall, a good fried chicken by our standards.

Crispy Pastry Honey Hotteok ($S14++)

Served hot, the hotteok features flaky layers drizzled with honey.

Eat this carefully though, as the warm honey, nuts and sesame seed will ooze out of the hotteok.

Daily Fried Tofu Gimbap (S$14++)

A rice roll filled with tofu, carrots, spinach, and a layer of sesame oil-coated seaweed.

Pro tip: Enjoy the gimbap with stir-fried kimchi for an added kick of spice.

Omija Ade & Green Plum Ade (S$4++)

Fizzy non-alcoholic drinks to go along with your meal.

Daily Chicken

Address: Bugis Junction, #B1-06, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

