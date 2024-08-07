Back

Korean Air plane to Mongolia hit by acute turbulence, 14 people injured

The plane flew through an area that had an occurrence of lightning and thunder.

Belmont Lay | August 07, 2024, 10:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Korean Air flight travelling to Mongolia’s capital city on Sunday, Aug. 4, met with severe turbulence, causing 14 people to be injured.

In-flight meals were thrown onto the ground as the plane shook violently up and down an hour after leaving Incheon Airport, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

14 injured

A total of 281 passengers were on KE197 flight bound for Ulaanbaatar, Korean Air said on Monday, as reported by Korean media.

Out of them, 10 passengers and four flight attendants reported back and neck pain, but none were seriously injured, the airline added.

Location of turbulence

The plane shook violently for around 15 seconds as it flew near China's Tianjin Airport at an altitude of 34,100 feet (10,393m).

At that time, there was an occurrence of lightning and thunder in the area.

Trays with meals were thrown around.

One person shared on X on Sunday that the turbulence started around the time people were done eating, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

"The airplane sharply plunged so people were screaming and the meals were all knocked over, it was chaotic," the post added.

A travel blogger wrote that passengers without seat belts on shot into the air, with one person hitting the ceiling and dropping to the aisle.

The plane was undamaged and made a return trip, Aviation Source News reported.

Aftermath

The in-flight meal service was halted and passengers were advised to remain in their seats and fasten their seat belts, the airline said.

Korean Air supplied passengers with anti-inflammatory painkillers on the flight.

A medical team waited at Ulaanbaatar and immediately treated the patients when they disembarked.

All passengers went through immigration without any problems.

Top photos via @pinkteest X

Kopi Xpress at Chinatown MRT station suspended 2 weeks for infestation

It is suspended from Aug. 6 to 19, 2024.

August 07, 2024, 03:36 AM

Indonesia man, 45, allegedly beats neighbour, 60, to death for always asking him why he wasn't married

He was hurt by the latter's jokes.

August 06, 2024, 10:20 PM

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, as vice presidential running mate: CNN cites 'multiple sources'

The VP of the US has selected the man who could become the next VP of the US.

August 06, 2024, 08:52 PM

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson in S'pore for law & technology conference on Sep. 12

She will be a guest speaker along with her father, Chris Watson.

August 06, 2024, 07:17 PM

S'pore couple announces baby’s gender with wrestling match, it's a boy

A hard-hitting match with a happy outcome.

August 06, 2024, 06:35 PM

Loh Kean Yew, Gan Ching Hwee & other athletes return to S'pore from 2024 Paris Olympics

Welcome home.

August 06, 2024, 06:28 PM

S'porean motorcyclist accused of hitting M'sia bike near Causeway, gets cornered by 'witness'

Harrowing.

August 06, 2024, 06:03 PM

National Day display at Pandan Gardens vandalised from 'SG 59 PGRN' to 'SG 59 PORN'

A police report has been made.

August 06, 2024, 05:41 PM

We treat them like any other traveller: Shanmugam on deporting offenders without consulting foreign authorities

He was answering questions related to the S$3 billion money laundering case.

August 06, 2024, 05:13 PM

X-ray machine at Changi Airport T1 catches fire, flight to Bali delayed 2 hours

The 7:10am flight departed at about 9am.

August 06, 2024, 04:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.