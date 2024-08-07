Korean Air plane to Mongolia hit by acute turbulence, 14 people injured

A Korean Air flight travelling to Mongolia’s capital city on Sunday, Aug. 4, met with severe turbulence, causing 14 people to be injured.

In-flight meals were thrown onto the ground as the plane shook violently up and down an hour after leaving Incheon Airport, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

14 injured

A total of 281 passengers were on KE197 flight bound for Ulaanbaatar, Korean Air said on Monday, as reported by Korean media.

Out of them, 10 passengers and four flight attendants reported back and neck pain, but none were seriously injured, the airline added.

Location of turbulence

The plane shook violently for around 15 seconds as it flew near China's Tianjin Airport at an altitude of 34,100 feet (10,393m).

At that time, there was an occurrence of lightning and thunder in the area.

Trays with meals were thrown around.

One person shared on X on Sunday that the turbulence started around the time people were done eating, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

"The airplane sharply plunged so people were screaming and the meals were all knocked over, it was chaotic," the post added.

몽골여행 5박 6일 시작 ㅎ 기내식 다먹을즈음 난기류 시작해서 비행기가 급하강해가지고 사람들 비명지르고 식판 다엎어지고 난리남ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 1초간 아 죽나..? 싶었네 요즘 난기류가 심하다고 들었는데 진짜네요 pic.twitter.com/KtHNKefMYv — 티슷/커미션 메인트윗 (@pinkteest) August 4, 2024

A travel blogger wrote that passengers without seat belts on shot into the air, with one person hitting the ceiling and dropping to the aisle.

The plane was undamaged and made a return trip, Aviation Source News reported.

Aftermath

The in-flight meal service was halted and passengers were advised to remain in their seats and fasten their seat belts, the airline said.

Korean Air supplied passengers with anti-inflammatory painkillers on the flight.

A medical team waited at Ulaanbaatar and immediately treated the patients when they disembarked.

All passengers went through immigration without any problems.

Top photos via @pinkteest X