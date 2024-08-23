Woman, 48, falls into 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur after sidewalk caves in

A 48-year-old woman fell into an eight-metre deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur (KL), after a section of the sidewalk caved in at Jalan Masjid India on Aug. 23.

The street is a popular pedestrian street located near KL's city centre.

Malaysian media reported that a search and rescue operation is underway for the woman, who is believed to be an Indian national.

Pictures shared to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed the sinkhole which opened up on the pavement next to the Wisma Melayu building.

Rescuers were seen lowering ladders and descending into its depths.

Rescue efforts are ongoing

KL's Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the incident by a distress call at 8:22am, reported The New Straits Times.

Operations commander Mohd Riduan Akhyar said that upon arrival at the site, rescuers discovered the victim had fallen into a sinkhole following the cave-in, The Star reported.

15 personnel, two fire engines, and two rapid intervention motorcycles were dispatched, Riduan said.

Riduan added that K-9 tracker units and the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia, a specialised firefighter unit, is assisting at the scene.

Rescue efforts are ongoing. The woman is believed to still be in the sinkhole.

Top image via China Press.