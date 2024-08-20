King cobra & python caught tussling it out at MacRitchie

It's not everyday that you get to see a hunt between two formidable predators in Singapore.

Australian Sam Mason was out on a stroll along the MacRitchie Petai Trail around 5pm on Aug. 18 when he spotted an ongoing battle right before his eyes.

The contenders? A reticulated python and a king cobra.

Both of these snakes are native to Singapore.

In a photo he snapped, the python appeared to be employing its defence mechanism of coiling itself around the cobra to suffocate it.

His wife, Julie Mason, who has been documenting their experiences in Singapore online, shared the photo and a video to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page with a caption, “Who else saw this battle at MacRitchie today? And who was the winner?”

"Apparently the biggest [king cobra] ever recorded is 5.8m. My husband thinks this one might’ve been close to that length," Mason shared in an Instagram post.

While Mason had "noped out of there" quickly before a clear winner had been decided, "the snakes were unmissable [to passers-by]", his wife shared with Mothership.

Netizens were impressed with this sighting, with many comments placing their bets on the winner.

Lo and behold, for an update was shared in the comments by another Facebook user Tan Yi with the results — the king cobra had brought it home.

Key differences between pythons and king cobras

This is not the first time a clash between the two species has been spotted here.

While both are powerful snakes, the two differ in terms of their appearance, diet, and behaviour to name a few.

Diet

Pythons tend to feed primarily on mammals and birds. On the other hand, king cobras mainly hunt other snakes and lizards.

Appearance

Reticulated pythons can be recognised by the geometric black lines on their bodies, similar to those on giraffes.

King cobras however, can be yellow, green, brown or black, with chevron-like patterns on its body.

Defence mechanism

Reticulated pythons are non-venomous by nature, but king cobras are lethal.

Pythons often kill prey through the act of constriction, wrapping itself around its prey until it suffocates.

Meanwhile, king cobras attack through envenomation.

While the venom itself is not the most poisonous amongst snakes, it is the sheer amount it injects that causes it to be so lethal.

This species injects approximately 200 to 500 milligrams of venom per bite, enough to kill an elephant or render a human dead in just an hour.

What to do if you encounter a snake in a public area

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), when you encounter a snake in a public space:

Stay calm and back away slowly. Snakes are generally shy in nature, and will retreat if they are in close proximity to humans. Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake. Leave it as it is, especially if you encounter it in its natural habitat. Keep your pets on a tight leash as they might chase the snake and frighten it.

If in need of assistance pertaining to wildlife, do call NParks at 1800-476-1600, or Acres at 9783 7782.

In the event of a snake bite, do seek medical assistance immediately.

Top photo courtesy of Sam Mason