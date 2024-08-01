Kim Lim donates groceries & household essentials to elderly Boon Lay residents

Singaporean heiress Kim Lim held a charity event at Boon Lay in July 2024 to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

However, Lim couldn't be present at the event "due to health reasons".

Through the event, over 200 elderly residents at Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue received essential items, including groceries and household products, such as detergent.

"Even though I couldn't be there this time, my heart is always with those in need," Lim said.

"Celebrating my birthday by supporting the elderly at Boon Lay brings me so much joy. It's not just about me; it's about making a difference where it matters most."

Giving back to community

This is not her first time giving back to the community on her birthday month.

In 2023, the entrepreneur collaborated with Shan Chay Medical Institute and volunteers from Aixin Troopers to donate daily necessities to elderly individuals and lower-income residents.

In 2022, she invited underprivileged children to her candy-themed birthday party.

