KFC S'pore Cheesy Zinger Meltz returning from Sep. 4, 2024

It's back!!!!

Charlize Kon | August 28, 2024, 04:46 PM

Meltz fans, rejoice.

KFC Singapore is bringing back the Cheesy Zinger Meltz for a limited time on Sep. 4, 2024.

KFC Cheesy Zinger Meltz Poster Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Ala Carte (S$7.95)

The Cheesy Zinger Meltz features a toasted tortilla wrap filled with fried chicken, sliced tomatoes, nachos, and cheese.

KFC Cheesy Zinger Meltz Ala Carte Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Meal (S$9.55)

This meal comes with a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, medium fries and a medium Coke Zero Sugar.

KFC Cheesy Zinger Meltz Meal Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Box Meal (S$11.95)

The box meal includes a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, a piece of chicken (Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy), regular fries, regular whipped potato, and a regular Coke Zero Sugar.

KFC Cheesy Zinger Meltz Box Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Buddy Meal (S$$22.95)

Comes with a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, three pieces of chicken (Original Recipe / Hot and Crispy), three pieces of crispy tenders with dipping sauce, two medium whipped potato and two medium Coke Zero Sugar.

KFC Cheesy Zinger Meltz Buddy Meal Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Top images from KFC Singapore.

