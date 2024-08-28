KFC S'pore Cheesy Zinger Meltz returning from Sep. 4, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Meltz fans, rejoice.

KFC Singapore is bringing back the Cheesy Zinger Meltz for a limited time on Sep. 4, 2024.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Ala Carte (S$7.95)

The Cheesy Zinger Meltz features a toasted tortilla wrap filled with fried chicken, sliced tomatoes, nachos, and cheese.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Meal (S$9.55)

This meal comes with a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, medium fries and a medium Coke Zero Sugar.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Box Meal (S$11.95)

The box meal includes a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, a piece of chicken (Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy), regular fries, regular whipped potato, and a regular Coke Zero Sugar.

Cheesy Zinger Meltz Buddy Meal (S$$22.95)

Comes with a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, three pieces of chicken (Original Recipe / Hot and Crispy), three pieces of crispy tenders with dipping sauce, two medium whipped potato and two medium Coke Zero Sugar.

Top images from KFC Singapore.