KFC S'pore Cheesy Zinger Meltz returning from Sep. 4, 2024

Meltz fans, rejoice.
KFC Singapore is bringing back the Cheesy Zinger Meltz for a limited time on Sep. 4, 2024.
Cheesy Zinger Meltz Ala Carte (S$7.95)
The Cheesy Zinger Meltz features a toasted tortilla wrap filled with fried chicken, sliced tomatoes, nachos, and cheese.
Cheesy Zinger Meltz Meal (S$9.55)
This meal comes with a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, medium fries and a medium Coke Zero Sugar.
Cheesy Zinger Meltz Box Meal (S$11.95)
The box meal includes a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, a piece of chicken (Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy), regular fries, regular whipped potato, and a regular Coke Zero Sugar.
Cheesy Zinger Meltz Buddy Meal (S$$22.95)
Comes with a Cheesy Zinger Meltz, three pieces of chicken (Original Recipe / Hot and Crispy), three pieces of crispy tenders with dipping sauce, two medium whipped potato and two medium Coke Zero Sugar.
Top images from KFC Singapore.
