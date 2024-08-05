Back

Tarp at Kampung Admiralty collapses in heavy rain, 'waterfall' descends on SkillsFuture Festival

Don't rain on their parade. I mean, festival.

Ilyda Chua | August 05, 2024, 03:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Having a bad day?

Probably not as bad as the day these people had at the Aug. 4 SkillsFuture Festival.

Video from SGFollowsAll

Amid the heavy rain, the tarp covering the roof of the Kampung Admiralty building collapsed, causing a miniature "waterfall" to descend from the skies.

Rain, rain

In a video shared on Telegram page SGFollowsAll, the tarp could be seen straining under the weight of the pooled rainwater before giving way.

Photo from SGFollowsAll/Telegram

A passer-by who posted a video of the aftermath on Facebook page Complaint Singapore said that the tarp broke at around 1:45pm on Aug. 4.

The man, who gave his name as Vincent, told Mothership that he had been on his way to lunch when he saw "water gushing down and [heard] many people screaming".

He added in the Facebook caption that several items were damaged in the rain.

The flooring was also visibly soaked.

Photo from Vincent/Facebook

After the initial leak, the tarp then gave way at another section, leading to a second downpour and a number of startled shrieks.

Video from Vincent/Facebook

In contrast, here's what the tarp looked like before the incident:

Photo from SGFollowsAll/Telegram

Photo from SGFollowsAll/Telegram

SkillsFuture Festival

According to SkillsFuture SG (SSG)'s Telegram page, Aug. 4 was the second and last day of the SkillsFuture Festival @ North West, the event held at Kampung Admiralty.

This week's events will all be held virtually, said a subsequent post on Aug. 4.

Photo from SSG/Telegram

In response to Mothership's queries, an SSG spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that the affected area had already been cordoned off at the time of the tarp's collapse at 1:45pm.

"There are no injuries to members of the public or staff," the spokesperson said.

Mothership has reached out to the Sembawang Town Council for comment.

Top image from SGFollowsAll/Telegram and Vincent/Facebook

M'sia ringgit strengthens, reaches RM3.353 to S$1

Ringgit surges most since 2015.

August 05, 2024, 05:12 PM

Tourist complains of rats in Geylang hotel room, hotel staff gives rat traps

Their pillowcases were also mouldy and stained with blood.

August 05, 2024, 04:53 PM

S'pore man charged extra 20¢ for takeaway despite bringing own cup at Bishan coffee shop

Not very environmentally-friendly.

August 05, 2024, 04:18 PM

S'pore influencer does baby's gender reveal using lion dance

It's a boy.

August 05, 2024, 04:07 PM

NTUC Enterprise & Income Insurance respond to ex-CEO's open letter on Allianz buying homegrown insurer

In raising objections, Tan cast aspersions which are "not well-founded" and "unfair".

August 05, 2024, 03:28 PM

Thai actress Baifern in S'pore for SK-II event on Aug. 6

FYI.

August 05, 2024, 03:09 PM

MOE orders Mobile Guardian app removal after 13,000 S'pore students get devices wiped remotely

The app's developer said a global cybersecurity incident resulted in unauthorised access to its platform.

August 05, 2024, 12:37 PM

'Wicked' the musical coming to S'pore in Mar. 2025

Defyyyying graaaaavity.

August 05, 2024, 12:17 PM

Man, 40 & woman, 34, get arrested after bloody fight at Joo Koon bus interchange toilet

They were reportedly a couple.

August 05, 2024, 12:03 PM

Up to 80% off at Tefal’s warehouse sale from Aug. 9 - 11 at S’pore Expo

Other brands participating include Houze, Aroma Matters, Table Matters, and Soundtech

August 05, 2024, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.