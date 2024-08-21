Back

Kallang's new 18,000-seater indoor arena will host more concerts & sports events

It will have a multi-purpose design to accommodate and strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle events.

Julia Yee | August 21, 2024, 08:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The plan to build the new 18,000-seater indoor arena was first announced in March this year, and more details were revealed during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's 2024 National Day Rally speech.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong spoke more about it during an engagement session on Aug. 21.

Larger capacity to attract more people

Tong said that indoor arenas are constituent drivers of sporting success because they allow us to host world-class sports events at our home ground, activating the surrounding areas.

With the new indoor arena, Singapore will be able to host more sophisticated, world-class events and keep up with regional competitors.

The new indoor arena will have a capacity of 18,000 fixed seats, larger than the current indoor stadium’s 12,000 capacity.

He said it will have a multi-purpose design to accommodate and strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle events.

While Singapore already hosts several major sporting events such as the Singapore Badminton Open, Singapore World Chess Championships, and Women’s Tennis Association 250 tournament, the new indoor arena can bring in larger-scale and a wider variety of events.

So when is Beyoncé coming?

In an interview with Mothership on Aug. 21, 2024, Tong said that in addition to hosting world-class sporting events, Kallang is set to become a hub for local recreation and "great concerts".

When asked if Beyoncé would be coming anytime soon to the new Kallang, also home to the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, he laughed and said, "Never say never."

Top image via SportSG

Elon Musk tweets clip of Lee Hsien Loong's take on 'wokeness', captions it 'Wisdom'

Not the first time SM Lee has been praised for his take on woke culture.

August 22, 2024, 08:44 AM

Bear opens front door of hotel in China to look for food at front desk where owner sleeps

No one was injured by the bear, said the hotel owner.

August 22, 2024, 02:59 AM

Ex-NTU researcher, 34, fined for stalking PhD student by sending 116 emails in 7 weeks

She did so even though the victim had already obtained a protection order against her.

August 22, 2024, 01:38 AM

2 taken to hospital after fire in River Valley apartment, unattended cooking the likely cause

Smoke from the fire triggered a fire alarm in the opposite building.

August 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

Upcoming Islamic college is 'major milestone' for religious education in S'pore: Mufti

He also thanked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Singapore government for their support.

August 21, 2024, 08:45 PM

S'pore to support retired athletes returning to studies after sports careers: Edwin Tong

He spoke about supporting athletes before and after they achieve their dreams.

August 21, 2024, 08:33 PM

Rabbit rescued from corridor of Bukit Timah condo allegedly after months in poop-filled cage

AVS is investigating the matter.

August 21, 2024, 06:45 PM

US singer Madison Beer visits Queensway Shopping Centre, staff only realise later

Spotted at Queensway Shopping Centre, bag in hand: Madison Beer.

August 21, 2024, 06:19 PM

MHA investigating Bangladeshi man who came to S'pore on Aug. 9 to preach extremist teachings to migrant workers

He was previously arrested in Bangladesh for purported terror links.

August 21, 2024, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.