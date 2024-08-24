Justin Bieber, 30, announces birth of 1st child with Hailey Bieber, 27

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has announced the birth of his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The news was announced by the couple on their Instagram pages, with Justin showing a photo of their child's foot and Hailey's hand.

According to an Instagram post by Justin, the baby's name is Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple had previously announced that they were expecting the birth of their first child in May 2024.

Top images via Justin Bieber/Instagram