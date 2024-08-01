Construction of Jurong Lake District MRT station to start in 4th quarter of 2024

Construction work for the new Jurong Lake District MRT station on the Cross Island Line (CRL) will start in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jul. 31.

The underground MRT station will be located within the upcoming Jurong Lake District hub.

The business hub, once developed, will be the largest one outside the central area.

Jurong Lake District station would be ready in 2032 as part of six new stations forming Phase 2 of the CRL.

The CRL is Singapore's eighth MRT line, linking areas such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region, LTA said.

Almost half of the stations will be interchanges with other rail lines.

The fully underground line will be constructed in three phases.

Phase 1 was announced in 2019 and comprises 12 stations.

Construction work is expected to be completed by 2030.

Phase 2 was announced in September 2022.

It comprises six stations: Jurong Lake District, King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi, West Coast and Turf City.

Engineering studies for Phase 3 are ongoing and details will be announced when the studies are completed, LTA said.

Construction of the Jurong Lake District MRT station will involve deep excavation works near the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Prior to excavation and construction, earth retaining and stabilising structures will be installed to ensure safety and ground stability.

Jurong Lake District development

Jurong Lake District will be developed over the next two decades.

Offices, housing and amenities planned for the area will see the addition of 100,000 new jobs and 20,000 homes by 2040 to 2050.

In March 2024, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) closed the tender for a 6.5 ha site at Jurong Lake District having received two submissions.

Three plots of land on the site was to be sold to one master developer to plan a mix of offices, private homes and other amenities.

It could yield about 1,700 housing units, at least 146,000 sq m of office space and 73,000 sq m of gross floor area for shops, restaurants, entertainment, hotel, community uses or more offices.

