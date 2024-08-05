Man, 40 & woman, 34, get arrested after bloody fight at Joo Koon bus interchange toilet

A fight that broke out in a public toilet at the Joo Koon bus interchange on Aug. 1 left a 34-year-old woman with a bloody nose and a 40-year-old man with minor injuries.

According to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min), they were believed to be a couple.

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were both arrested.

The fight

An eyewitness surnamed Liu (transliteration) told Shin Min that he was passing through the bus interchange when a cleaner ran out of the female toilet and shouted that someone was getting beaten up.

He and two security officers ran over to the toilet to check, and they saw a tattooed man punching and kicking a woman while she was sitting on the ground.

Liu said that her nose was bleeding, and she tried to crawl away.

However, the man pulled her back and hit her head again.

The security guard ordered the man to stop, but he did not comply, so Liu ran in and grabbed him to restrain him.

Man restrained by witnesses, questioned by police

Other witnesses helped to call the police and an ambulance.

Liu said that the man claimed to have "a secret society background" and tried to break free but eventually gave up.

Police officers later arrived at the scene and pulled the man aside for questioning, Liu added.

Shin Min reported that they understand the man and the woman are a couple.

Both arrested for fighting, drug-related offences

The police confirmed with Mothership that following the incident, a 34-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 40-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance.

Both were arrested for affray and suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.