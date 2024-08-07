Johor girl, 6, undergoing therapy after alleged abduction

The six-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted in Johor, is seeing a child psychologist, her mother, Leo Qieo Xin, 37, said.

A picture and a short video clip of the mother and daughter at a paediatric clinic in a public hospital in Malaysia was posted on Facebook.

“Mummy is here to cheer you up. You will definitely get better,” the mother said in the video.

She added that her daughter is seeing a psychologist as she is experiencing emotional stress, The Star reported.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the motive behind the girl’s abduction will be established soon, after the police found new leads in their investigation on the main suspect, who has been remanded until Saturday.

"We hope in a couple of days, we would be able to establish the motive behind the victim’s abduction,” he said at a press conference on Aug. 6.

Malaysia police previously said they are not ruling out the possibility that a child pornography ring was involved in the alleged kidnapping of the girl in Johor in July 2024.

A suspect is believed to be involved in a child pornography ring on the dark web, with forensics experts roped in.

